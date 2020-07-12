John Webster: Neumann would support a national health-care plan

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A vote for Dr. Mark Neumann for Congress in Wisconsin’s 3rd District is a vote for a National Healthcare Insurance plan (H.R. 1384) that would cover dental, hearing, vision, long-term care as well as doctor, hospital and all other health-care expenses for all residents.

Surveys have shown that a majority of people in the United States want a National Healthcare Plan.

At the present time in Wisconsin, only one of eight congresspersons has cosponsored the H.R. 1384 legislation, and that one person is not the present congressman from our 3rd District.

Dr. Neumann has stated that if elected the first thing he would do when in office is cosponsor H.R 1384. Therefore, if we really want a health-care plan that will insure that in the future none of us will have to declare bankruptcy because of health expenses, we need to vote Dr. Mark Neumann of La Crosse for Congress in the Aug. 11 Democratic primary.

There are many reasons to vote for Dr. Neumann, but for me this is one of the most important. Please join me in voting for Dr. Mark Neumann for Congress.

John Webster, Trempealeau

