It was interesting to read columns by Rich Lowry (Sept. 25 Tribune) and Christine M. Flowers (Oct. 1 Tribune) claiming that Greta Thunberg and the “kids” who participated worldwide in the Climate Strike on Sept. 20 are actually pawns being manipulated by adults.
Ironically, Lowry and Flowers do the same thing as they belittle the comments and stand of the “kids” while avoiding a discussion of the facts and data behind climate change.
They hide behind their criticism of the “kids” apparently in an attempt to deny that climate change is real.
The excellent column by Anna Durall (Oct. 13 Tribune) proves how wrong Lowry and Flowers are. Anna, who is a student leader for Fridays for the Future La Crosse, explains how students are “watching the climate change disaster unfold before our eyes,” but instead of remaining powerless are pressuring elected officials to take action.
She expands on the usual examples of reducing our carbon footprint by going vegetarian, walking and biking to a needed discussion to “transition away from rampant capitalism” and privileged versus marginalized communities -- which will bear the brunt of climate change impacts.
These discussions can help ameliorate both the cause and effects of climate change. I hope Lowry and Flowers read Durall’s commentary and begin to comprehend that “kids” do understand climate change and how it will affect their lives.
Anna and the “kids” can take heart, however, as the “adults” are listening, as Lowry’s and Flowers’ columns demonstrate. Hopefully our politicians understand that action must soon be taken.
John Wetzel, Holmen