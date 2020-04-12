John Wetzel: Don't play politics with health

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

One would think that Republicans and Democrats would be working together during a health pandemic such as COVID-19.

It is unbelievable that government officials would allow people to come together at polling places when both federal and state mandates to avoid crowds have been issued.

Crowding and long waits were even more extreme this year as some cities cut back on polling locations as workers have decided to stay home and protect themselves.

Throughout the state, there was the added risk of transmitting COVID-19 at polling places.

Election results will be suspect no matter who wins and we will see multiple lawsuits.

It is pathetic that Republicans have put politics ahead of community health. I hope that the Legislature and governor will eventually get together to provide the governor stronger emergency powers that include moving voting dates.

John Wetzel, Holmen

