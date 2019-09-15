Let’s Get Rid of Socialism
I agree with Fred Kurtz (Sept. 8 Tribune) about the dangers of creeping socialism.
The place to start is to get rid of the many socialistic programs we have let infiltrate our country and costs us billions of dollars annually.
We need to start by eliminating the military and national guard, police, highway patrol and FBI. We don’t need these bureaucracies as we can work out our problems person to person. Then let’s get rid of Social Security (Ouch! But I’m willing to sacrifice.) and the highway department.
All roads and highways should be privatized. (I’m doing my share here as I have declared ownership of half the road in front of my house and posted a bucket to collect the $1 toll. However, if collections don’t pick up, the road is going to be pretty rough.)
And to protect us even further, let’s just get rid of government. After all, everyone is conscientious, considerate and wants to protect the environment. I am sure there are a lot of other socialistic programs we can also easily eliminate.
I hope Kurtz will take the lead on eliminating the above and let entrepreneurship and capitalism lead us to a better day.
John Wetzel, Holmen