Late last year the world’s human population surpassed 8 billion.

It had been 6 billion only 22 years ago in 2000. It is forecast to reach 9 billion by 2050 and 11 billion by 2100. Are we capable of reducing the population over the next 30 to 50 years or are we headed for a catastrophic outcome?

We have had increasing problems with climate change, resource availability, food shortages, species loss, conflicts and wars, and human migrations over the past 50 years. A growing population will only compound these problems and is actually the easiest approach, among others, to begin resolving them.

Even when pushed hard last December at the Convention on Biodiversity, our world leaders refused to include overpopulation, the main driver of biodiversity loss, as one of the solutions.

Instead, they hope preserving 30% of the land and ocean surface will reverse these losses even though no targets set in 2010 were met. The simple truth is that continued expansion of humans on a finite planet will continue crowding out many of our remaining plant and animal species. We will see sea level rises of 3-5 feet by the end of the century and up to 20 feet if glaciers in Antarctica are affected.

This will displace 20 million people in the Unite States and many millions worldwide. Where will these millions go? We all must step up, especially the younger generation, and demand that political leaders begin getting serious about solving our problems, including the overpopulation problem.

John Wetzel

Holmen