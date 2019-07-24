I want to congratulate the Central High School students who are joining the worldwide #FridayForFuture protests to convince those in power and the rest of us to begin working to reduce climate extremes.
As stated, they are “watching the world die before our eyes.” What they are facing was clearly pointed out in two other recent articles on future heatwaves (July 16) and June temperatures being the hottest on record worldwide (July 19).
Unfortunately, there is still a lot of work to be done as elicited in the July 21 Opinion section. Keep up the good work.
John Wetzel, Holmen