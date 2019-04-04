There is an important Conservation Congress question regarding chronic wasting disease that will be voted on at the Spring Hearing on April 8.
The hearing starts at 7 p.m. at Onalaska High School.
If something is not done to stop the spread and reduce the incidence of CWD, we will see Wisconsin’s deer herd and deer hunting tradition greatly reduced.
Pay4Positives is the only proposal that can help control CWD. This program will pay up to $1,000 each to a hunter and landowner for all CWD deer taken. Please vote yes on Pay4Positives.
John Wetzel, Holmen