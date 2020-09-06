John Yungerberg: Message of Jesus, Christian nationalism seem incompatible

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I appreciate Vince Hatt’s willingness to invite readers to discussions of issues as complex and difficult as Christian nationalism (Tribune, Aug. 30).

In my mind, the Apostle Paul addresses the incompatibility of the message of Jesus and that of Christian nationalism when he writes: “For all of you who were baptized into Christ have clothed yourselves with Christ. There is no longer Jew or Greek, there is no longer slave or free, there is no longer male and female; for all of you are one in Christ Jesus.”

This is a powerful invitation to a new identity that transcends nation of origin, economic status, politics, race and sexuality.

I have been blessed to experience this new identity with African American Methodists in Brooklyn, N.Y.; with Korean Presbyterians in Seoul, Korea; and with Hispanic Catholics and Malawi Lutherans in Eau Claire.

For those of us who find our identity in Christ, all other identities become of secondary importance. I hear this as God’s good news to a confused, troubled and divisive humanity.

John Yungerberg, La Crosse

Rev. John Yungerberg is a retired Lutheran pastor.

