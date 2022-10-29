Jordan Briskey: Huebsch will work for us in Madison

Election Day is fast approaching, and I believe that Ryan Huebsch is the best candidate to represent the 94th district to Madison.

Steve Doyle has spent most of his life in politics starting back in 1986 when he was first elected to the La Crosse County Board. During a recent County Board meeting, Doyle tried to play both sides when discussing ballot referendums. He said, “I don’t think it is the role of this County Board to inject ourselves in the middle of partisan debate,” but then turned around and voted in support of the very resolutions he thought were partisan. Career politicians who constantly mislead their constituents is irritating.

Then in the Wisconsin State Legislature, Steve claims to work for us but as discussed above, it’s apparent he ultimately does whatever his party wants. Steve voted against legislation to ensure public safety and keep criminals off the streets and against getting state employees back to in-person work.

All in all, I am voting for Ryan Huebsch for the 94th Assembly so we can get a new and young leader who will truly work for us and do what is right for Wisconsin.

Jordan Briskey