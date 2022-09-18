 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Joseph Amann: Barnes should get credit for backing bail reforms

The National Republican Senatorial Committee is now up with an ad suggesting that Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Mandela Barnes is “dangerous” because he has backed reforms of the cash bail system.

But it’s important to remember that numerous bipartisan supporters of bail reform initiatives, including those proposed by Barnes and his fellow Wisconsin legislators, have been motivated by a desire to promote both safety and fairness, along with both Democratic and Republican legislators around the country.

So, Barnes is to be congratulated for taking the high ground in this debate and the committee has just brought this out to the voters, now haven't they.

Joseph Amann

La Crosse 

1
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Don't quote fake elector about voting -- Martha Howell

Don't quote fake elector about voting -- Martha Howell

I was surprised the Sept. 4 article "Election workers getting support" sought comment from Republican Party of Dane County chair Scott Grabins on election law and processes. The story didn't mention he signed on as a false elector in the conspiracy to change the 2020 Electoral College results.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News