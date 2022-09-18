Joseph Amann: Barnes should get credit for backing bail reforms

The National Republican Senatorial Committee is now up with an ad suggesting that Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Mandela Barnes is “dangerous” because he has backed reforms of the cash bail system.

But it’s important to remember that numerous bipartisan supporters of bail reform initiatives, including those proposed by Barnes and his fellow Wisconsin legislators, have been motivated by a desire to promote both safety and fairness, along with both Democratic and Republican legislators around the country.

So, Barnes is to be congratulated for taking the high ground in this debate and the committee has just brought this out to the voters, now haven't they.

Joseph Amann

La Crosse