On May 26, Wisconsin Dairy Alliance and Venture Dairy Coop filed a lawsuit against the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

WDA and VDC are challenging the agency’s authority to require Concentrated Animal Feeding Operations to obtain permits to dispose of their manure. If WDA and VDC were to win this lawsuit, the only line of defense for the 1.4 million Wisconsinites who use private wells for their drinking water would be for the large factory farms to self regulate, a prospect that could result in hundreds of thousands of gallons of liquid manure spills going unreported.

This lawsuit seeks to strip what little environmental protection authority the DNR still holds over CAFOs or factory farms in the state. Most townships and counties, including Crawford County, are largely unprotected beyond the DNR authority which WDA and VDC are wanting to remove.

For this reason, I urge those who care for their right to free, clean drinking water to bring this issue to their local government entities. Townships and counties are able to provide their own protection by placing ordinances regulating how CAFOs may operate within their jurisdiction without adding costs of regulation and setting aside disaster mitigation funds.

Without these ordinances, our rural communities may have to rely on the polluters to regulate themselves.

Joseph Childs

Scott Township