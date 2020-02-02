Joseph Hackbarth: Living wage would benefit all

When 2020 began, 20 states raised their minimum wage, but Wisconsin was not one of them.

In fact, it has been more than a decade since workers in Wisconsin saw a raise in the state minimum wage. Workers in our neighboring states of Minnesota, Illinois and Michigan all enjoy a higher minimum wage than people employed here in Wisconsin.

A full-time employee making the minimum wage will make $15,080 this year in Wisconsin before taxes, provided they work 40 hours a week.

If that worker has children at home, the strain of a low minimum wage becomes worse. According to the nonpartisan North Carolina Justice Center, the living income standard for one adult with one child is $35,710 a year.

A living wage in Wisconsin should be an education issue for all of us. Many studies have shown that being poor adversely affects young student’s academic performance.

Kids who are hungry or malnourished have a difficult time concentrating and learning in school, obviously then negatively affecting their academic performance and adversely altering their future.

A substantial increase from our present low minimum wage to a more meaningful living wage would help both workers and their young families.