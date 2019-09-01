I served on active duty in the U.S. Army for more than nine years, including an infantry tour in Korea and a non-combat tour in Vietnam.
On July 29, I ventured into the La Crosse VA Medical facility for the first time. Every person I encountered with the VA both in La Crosse and Tomah, including clerical staff, janitors, fellow veterans, was polite and helpful.
I was given a health assessment by a provider and interviewed by a psychologist. My provider informed me, among other things, that I was at risk for Agent Orange exposure in Vietnam. On Aug, 1, I went to the Tomah VA Medical Center for an Agent Orange assessment and walk-in assessment in Audiology due to severe hearing impairment.
The Agent Orange assessment revealed at least one red flag. I was seen by a certified audiologist and within 45 minutes a set of Phonak Marvel hearing aids was ordered for me.
On Aug. 7, I met with Adam Flood, the La Crosse County Veterans Service Officer for an assessment of other VA benefits. When I walked out of Adam’s office, he had already filed a claim on my behalf. The hearing aids were delivered to me on Aug. 15 and after an adjustment on Aug. 19 all hearing-aid problems were resolved. I received a VA identification card on Aug. 27.
In one month, my view of the VA turned from low expectations to high approbation.
Joseph Kastantin, La Crosse