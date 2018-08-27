Why you should vote for Democrats Sen. Tammy Baldwin and Rep. Ron Kind on Nov. 6.
Tammy and Ron will vote to terminate all funding for the Southern Wall between the United States and Mexico.
Tammy and Ron will vote to continue to allow sanctuary counties, cities and states.
Tammy and Ron will vote to pass a Pelosi and Schumer amnesty bill.
Tammy and Ron will vote to abolish Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
Tammy and Ron will vote to stop the Keystone pipeline.
Tammy and Ron will vote to end the Trump tax cuts.
Tammy and Ron will vote to increase taxes to pay for bigger government programs.
Tammy and Ron will vote to restore Obamacare, or the Unaffordable Care Act.
Tammy and Ron will vote to restore all business regulations Trump has ended.
Tammy and Ron will vote to reinstate the Iran Nuclear Deal.
Tammy and Ron will vote to restore the original NAFTA deal.
Tammy and Ron will vote to restore the Paris Accords.
Tammy and Ron will vote to move the Capital of Israel back to Tel Aviv, and out of Jerusalem.
Tammy and Ron will vote to continue to allow China to steal our technology, and still receive favorable trade deals.
And,
Ron will vote to impeach President Trump, and Tammy will vote to convict, without consideration.
Joseph M. Upton, Holmen