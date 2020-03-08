Joseph M. Upton: Trump is rattling the establishment

In former Deputy National Security Adviser, KT McFarland's book, "Revolution: Trump, Washington and 'We the People,' KT gives a good understanding of "The Swamp" and why Washingtonians hate Trump and his administration.

Under "Swamp" rules, when one team loses the White House all previous "Swampers" merely fan out into various legal firms in the Washington, D.C., area while the other team's players move back into government jobs, like baseball teams when one side strikes out and has to take the field.

Trump upset their game, because he didn't choose any of them to be on his team, so they all had to take the field, and then he has been eliminating many of their positions. They're mad, and there are thousands of them, so they, Republicans and Democrats, are "obstructing, " or "resisting" his batters so they fail and then they can move back in when a new player wins the White House, or home dugout.

I love Trump. He is doing what I wanted him to do, wreak havoc on the D.C. establishment, and by reading KT's book, I am convinced I chose the perfect guy. Go Trump.

Joseph M. Upton, Holmen

