Joseph Ohler, Jr.: Questioning gender gap in valedictorian status

In recent years, women have outnumbered men 4-to-1 on the

podium. But how is it, the gender ratio is reversed when we examine who produces technological innovation and makes the most-significant socioeconomic discoveries?

Evidently, the gender gap in scientific and cultural innovations point toward a fairly minor role of valedictorian status in determining one's overall success in life. Men continue their intellectual dominance in the broader scientific and cultural milieu, despite the seeming feminine domination of the valedictorian ranks.

Hereby, I theorize why valedictorians and innovators diverge along gender lines: Women are more likely to follow the rules. Valedictorian status proves only that one slavishly obeys the rules -- nothing more, nothing less. Conversely, those who achieve great things -- such as popularizing new paradigms -- necessarily diverge from the status quo; lest, their accomplishments be constrained to what's already been said-and-done.

Such innovation is not always looked upon kindly; especially, not in rule-bound institutions such as high schools. And when we consider women hold most high-school staff positions, it's no-surprise they would favor their fellow females when nominating valedictorians.