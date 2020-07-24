Joseph Upton: Move U.S. capital, change the culture

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The geographic center of North America is Rugby, North Dakota. The geographic center of the lower 48 states is Lebanon, Kansas. The capital of the United States is located far from most of the people of the United States in Washington, D.C.

Of the 25 wealthiest counties in America, 18 are in what we know as New England and the Mid-Atlantic States, 11 of those 18 counties are in two states, Virginia and Maryland.

What federal district borders those two states? The District of Columbia, 68.34 square miles, population 705,749, and probably 90% or higher Democrat.

My guess is those 11 counties are heavily populated with lawyers, accountants and lobbyists, all feeding at the trough of The Swamp who, with the help of a 76,000-page Tax Code, steal it from the 53% of the population who actually work and pay federal taxes.

Most of that Swamp, I’m also guessing, are made up of graduates of Eastern schools who have been indoctrinated by Democrat Socialist/Communist professors.

And some may wonder why I believe the U.S. capital should be moved to Rugby, North Dakota, or Lebanon, Kansas. Go Trump! Drain that Swamp! Build that Wall!

Joseph Upton, Holmen

