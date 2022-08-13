Joseph van Oss: Now two opinions instead of one

Regarding the recent break between Gableman and Vos: You know the old saying about opinions. Everybody has one. Apparently, in Wisconsin, we get two.
Joseph van Oss
La Crosse
The superintendent of schools announces that he is getting his way one way or another. He wants to strong-arm and disregard the upcoming refer…
Is it asking too much for our school board to take a common sense approach to the controversial high school consolidation issue.
A year ago, I retired after 24 years of service as your La Crosse County Clerk of Court.
Superintendent Aaron Engel's column in the Tribune sounded just like other taxpayer-funded proposals. They paint a rosy picture of how great t…
I appreciate the recent column "How to stop loners from lashing out," by philosophy professor Stephen Asma of Columbia College in Chicago.
Last Thursday's letter to the editor "Cops should enforce vehicles offenses" got me thinking.
By this time we should know one thing: Candidates who are using “election integrity” as an issue in their campaigns are either deluded or lyin…
The FBI on Monday searched Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home as part of an investigation into Trump’s handling of presidential and classified documents. Predictably, Trump classified the search as “politically motivated” and a “weaponization of the justice system.”
Do you think, like I do, that we have the cart before the horse when talking about reproductive health?
Based on the shockingly abysmal track record of "experts" in climate-related predictions over the past 50 years, it is amazing anybody would give their dire prophecies the time of day.
