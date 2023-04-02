In Dr. Richard Kyte’s latest column, “Children need to be supported by a community, not called out by it,” the author asserts that today’s children need positive experiences and support in order to thrive. He then identifies two primary reasons for increases in teen depression: “the liberal tendency towards catastrophizing” and social media use.

Although I find truths in some of Dr. Kyte’s assertions, I question why he chose to interject politics into his column without referencing any of the numerous conservative positions on social issues that could also be contributing to teen depression. I would encourage your readers, and Dr. Kyte, to consider the effects of conservative politics on our young adults and their mental health.

When Dr. Kyte maintains that “the challenge our society faces today is how to help young people develop a secure identity grounded in genuine love and acceptance,” I couldn't agree more with him. I find it difficult, however, to see many conservative political positions that attempt to assist our country’s queer teenagers, who experience a disproportionate risk for depression, in that particular endeavor. It would seem that much of the current legislation that is being proposed and passed by right-wing conservatives is doing exactly the opposite of that which the title of his column calls us to do.

I would argue that as an ethicist, Dr. Kyte has a professional obligation to present complex issues from all sides; his columns typically do that. This most recent piece, however, falls short in this regard.

Josh Forman

La Crescent