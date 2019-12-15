Josh Hertel: Support anti-hate movement

Thank you to the city of La Crosse and members of the Parks Board for the recent decision to place “All Are Welcome” signs in all city parks.
We are grateful for their leadership in making our community a more welcoming space. The city parks are a particularly powerful place to send the message to our children that the community is working together to take a public and visible stand against hate and bigotry, in all its forms.
The city’s Parks decision comes in the wake of a months-long yard sign campaign against hate run by the local Hate Has No Home Here – La Crosse campaign.
The campaign itself began in response to an increasing number of reported local hate and bias incidents.
Deterring future acts of hate and bias requires our community to make clear, loud and collective stands.
We encourage you to seize the holiday season to support the Hate Has No Home Here La Crosse campaign by donating to the campaign’s GoFundMe, opening dialogue about the campaign with neighbors, friends and family, or talking with leaders in your organization about ways to join the effort.
We are eager to collaborate with individuals and organizations to make our community safer for all.
Hate has no home here.
Josh Hertel, La Crosse
Josh Hertel is part of the organizing team for the Hate Has No Home Here committee in La Crosse.