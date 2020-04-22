Joshua Horman: Please obey speed limit in West Salem

I live on West Elm Street in West Salem, and some drivers obviously can’t read a speed limit sign.
I see cars go down this road faster than the speed limit every day.
At this point, unfortunately, it’s a normality to me. It’s expected to see cars speed down this street. The speed limit on our street is 25 mph, and I would be shocked to see more than a few cars a day abiding by that.
It does make crossing the street tough sometimes, and I know there are kids on my street and it’s dangerous. I would really just like this street to be safer. Hopefully getting more people to notice it will help.
Joshua Horman, West Salem
