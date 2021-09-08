Joshua Stewart: God will protect me

A man of deep faith is talking with his friends after Sunday service, voicing his frustration at people’s lack of faith.

“Everywhere I go there are signs asking us to wear a mask. Every time I turn on the TV someone is saying, ‘You need to get vaccinated to protect you from the virus.’ So many people saying ‘science’ will protect us. What happened to people’s faith in God? I trust that God will protect me.”

Needless to say, the man ends up getting COVID and dies shortly there after.

When the man gets to heaven he is obviously upset. St. Peter is standing at the pearly gates and the man decides to have a word with him about the situation.

“St. Peter, why didn’t God protect me from COVID?”

St. Peter looks a bit confused, “I don’t understand what you mean. He had all those signs and people asking you to wear a mask. He helped the scientists develop the vaccine and had everyone telling you you needed to get it. What more could he have done? God works in mysterious ways. You just didn’t have faith in his protection.”

Joshua Stewart

La Crosse

