Joyce Johnson: Why not a vote on this issue?

I learned recently that La Crosse Common Council has forbidden people -- including parents, therapists and teachers -- from discussing with children who claim transgender status the challenges and errors of such a claim, intending to assess a $1,000 fine if such conversations occur.

By what authority do council members legislate on an issue that belongs to families? Why and how can Common Council intrude on such private territory? Furthermore, how should La Crosse residents respond to an ordinance that both offends against their religious sensibilities and threatens the well-being of children? Why have residents not had an opportunity to vote on his issue?

One can speculate that parents who see their parental rights eroded by this measure and others like it may simply withdraw their children from public schools, where indoctrination supersedes education, and simply opt for homeschooling, where their children can learn what they need to know to thrive.

Joyce Johnson

Chaseburg