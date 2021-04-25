Joyce Namde: Recognize, strengthen the U.S. Foreign Service

As a proud daughter of LaCrosse and a retired member of the U.S. Foreign Service, I was proud to represent America in seven countries over 26 years, including Nigeria, Haiti, the Philippines, Mexico, and Chad. I write this in advance of Foreign Service Day on May 7, a day designated by Congress to honor our active-duty and retired members of the Foreign Service.

It is an understatement to say that the past year of devastation and uncertainty has been difficult for everyone. This includes members of our Foreign Service who have remained on the front lines throughout the pandemic, working to bring more than 100,000 Americans home safely and continuing to protect and serve America’s interests abroad at great risk to their own health and safety.

Diplomacy is our first line of defense, neutralizing issues before they become threats to Americans. However, for diplomacy to once again take the premier place in our foreign policy, we must strengthen our Foreign Service. Our diplomats are overstretched, and our embassies and consulates are understaffed. China has eclipsed us with more diplomatic outposts and overseas diplomatic personnel.