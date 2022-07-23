Juan F. Jiménez: Supporting Deb McGrath for Congress

The first time I met Deb McGrath, I was taken aback by her down-to-earth, kindhearted, warm personality. She wanted to listen to my perspective, understand what is going on in our communities, and ensure she is representing the best interests of all those who live within the 3rd Congressional District—farmers, teachers, students, small business owners, retired individuals, and those who struggle to make ends meet.

Deb has proven she is a leader and a tireless advocate for her country by her service in the military (attaining the rank of Captain in the United States Army), the State Department, and the CIA. The knowledge and skills she gained are what we need as we work to overcome the serious challenges our country faces at home and abroad.

On August 9h, vote Deb McGrath for Congress because we need a selfless advocate like her fighting for us in Western Wisconsin.

Juan F. Jiménez

La Crosse