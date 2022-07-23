 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Juan F. Jiménez: Supporting Deb McGrath for Congress

The first time I met Deb McGrath, I was taken aback by her down-to-earth, kindhearted, warm personality. She wanted to listen to my perspective, understand what is going on in our communities, and ensure she is representing the best interests of all those who live within the 3rd Congressional District—farmers, teachers, students, small business owners, retired individuals, and those who struggle to make ends meet.

Deb has proven she is a leader and a tireless advocate for her country by her service in the military (attaining the rank of Captain in the United States Army), the State Department, and the CIA. The knowledge and skills she gained are what we need as we work to overcome the serious challenges our country faces at home and abroad.

On August 9h, vote Deb McGrath for Congress because we need a selfless advocate like her fighting for us in Western Wisconsin.

People are also reading…

Juan F. Jiménez

La Crosse

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Wisconsin needs an honorable GOP -- Lester Bruns

Wisconsin needs an honorable GOP -- Lester Bruns

I am looking for a few honorable Republicans to run for political office. Since 2011, Republicans have been running the state of Wisconsin as their own personal realm. This has brought out the worst in political dishonor.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News