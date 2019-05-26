As summer approaches, our community needs to be aware of the heightened risk that teens and young adults will experiment with alcohol, tobacco or drugs.
Research states that June and July are the peak months for underage drinking and drug use. According to the surgeon general, parents are the most important influence in a young person’s life.
It takes a lot of different people, including neighbors, extended family, health-care providers, coaches and mentors, to role model healthy behaviors and support youth.
The brain is not fully developed until about age 25. Alcohol consumption can change how the brain develops, especially attention, learning and memory. It is critical that we all start conversations with the youth in our community about underage drinking before graduation season.
Unsure how to start this conversation? Here are some tips:
Begin early: Look for teachable moments like excess alcohol consumption at graduation parties, festivals or television to explain the negative consequences of alcohol use.
Start with facts: “Alcohol is legal for adults over 21. It isn’t safe for you, because your brain is growing really fast and alcohol isn’t good for growing brains.”
Voice concerns: “You matter to me and I love you. It’s my job to help you stay safe and healthy. Using alcohol is not OK.”
For more information go to www.LaCrosseCPN.org/
Judi Zabel, town of Campbell