Judi Zabel, Rita Von Haden and Al Bliss: National Youth Substance Use Prevention Month

Families across our nation have been impacted by addiction. In 2020, more than 93,000 people died from an overdose, 93,000 families forced to bury a piece of their souls. The impact of this crisis echoes in communities within our county, in the empty classroom chairs and around kitchen tables.

During National Youth Substance Use Prevention Month, we reaffirm our commitment to helping La Crosse County youth overcome this epidemic and lead healthy, fulfilling lives.

The 7 C’s Health Initiative, La Crosse County Prevention Network and Alliance to Heal has been working to expand evidence-based prevention programs along with access to care including cessation and recovery support services. We are committed to preventing substance use among our local youth — including alcohol, tobacco, illicit drugs and misused prescription medications — by bringing communities together to find local solutions.

Our coalitions are committed to advancing equity in our approach to drug prevention. This includes training on poverty, trauma and adverse childhood experiences, industry targeting, density research, studying the impact of policy on disparate populations and growing relationships with diverse communities. Collaboratively we work to build a future for our youth that is healthy and fulfilling.

This October, the 7 C’s Health Initiative, La Crosse Prevention Network and Alliance to Heal collaboratively recommit to ensuring that youth, families and communities have the evidence-based skills, knowledge and resources to live full, healthy lives free from substance use disorder and addiction.

Judi Zabel, Rita Von Haden and Al Bliss

La Crosse

