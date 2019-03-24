I would like to propose a campaign in the city of La Crosse to make sure that all bus stops have a bench provided.
I witness elderly and handicapped people frequently waiting for the bus and nowhere to sit.
Some choose to use the grass nearby to help with the wait. Others are in distress not because the bus is late, but because they cannot tolerate standing for long.
Maybe we could appeal to the business community to help alleviate the problem. I am sure many businesses that benefit from these citizens would be happy to contribute to this cause.
Judith Kleinhaus, La Crosse