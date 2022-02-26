 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Judith Munson: Story lacked local input

Kudos to the LaCrosse Tribune for the journalistic aptitude it took to allow the Feb. 20 article from the Badger Project, to masquerade as impartial news coverage. The Tribune contributed nothing to the story, made no attempt to reach out to the story's local subjects. This laziness allowed what could have been a fair, more nuanced story on law enforcement officers with troubled pasts devolve into a hit piece. Next time, avoid relying on a Madison-based organization to do your job.

Judith Munson 

Eleva

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Stuart Robertshaw: Fool me once ...

“President Obama was not a US born citizen,” “Mexico will pay for the wall,” “This is the largest crowd ever to attend an inauguration,” “I di…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News