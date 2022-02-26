Judith Munson: Story lacked local input

Kudos to the LaCrosse Tribune for the journalistic aptitude it took to allow the Feb. 20 article from the Badger Project, to masquerade as impartial news coverage. The Tribune contributed nothing to the story, made no attempt to reach out to the story's local subjects. This laziness allowed what could have been a fair, more nuanced story on law enforcement officers with troubled pasts devolve into a hit piece. Next time, avoid relying on a Madison-based organization to do your job.