Judith Schmitz: Sen Johnson looks out for Americans

With Tax Day, I can’t help but look back at the last two years of skyrocketing prices and never-ending taxes on Americans.

There's never been a moment Democrats have stood up for the everyday American, only concerned with big government spending plans. They have no answers for the oppressive taxation that is inflation.

From getting gas to buying groceries, doing essential everyday tasks have become a heavy burden to families. Instead of looking out for the everyday American, Democrats continue to neglect us in these trying times. And it seems that they really don't care what happens to everyday folks, they will say anything, do anything to get more money from us to spend on their ridiculous agendas. They never intend to pay down our ballooning national debt, their solution is to just print more money, keep spending on things average Americans could care less about.

This is why we need a fighter like Sen. Ron Johnson in the Senate. He stands up for the everyday American, and unlike his democratic colleagues, his dedication to defending us is clear. Johnson isn’t afraid to go against the grain, and by doing so he provided a tax cut for small businesses owners in 2017. Without his hard work, those small businesses would have been dominated by large corporations and forced to close up shop. An achievement that is remembered by many today, and is something I encourage you to remember this November.

Judith Schmitz

La Crosse

