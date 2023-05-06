We took my 97-year-old father-in-law to breakfast at Fazey's in downtown La Crosse on April 26.

While my father-in-law was away from our table, I mentioned to the couple across the aisle from us that he is a World War II veteran who was a gunner on a navy ship, and consequently his hearing is nearly gone.

I then mentioned that because of his hearing difficulty he speaks quite loudly, for which we apologize. They said they understood and were OK with it. Before they left, the gentleman stepped over and thanked my father-in-law for his service.

Then when we were about to leave and hadn't yet received our bill, I asked the waitress for it and she said the people across the aisle from us had paid for our breakfasts. What a generous and pleasant surprise; and from strangers.

Boy, would we ever like to thank them for such a thoughtful gesture.

Judy and Bert Spangler

Eau Claire