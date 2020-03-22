Judy Anderson: Support Kruse for re-election

I am writing to encourage you to support Monica Kruse in her bid to be re-elected as a La Crosse County Board supervisor. She is an excellent candidate for District 15.

Monica and I have been friends for more than 40 years. Our friendship began as colleagues working in the Onalaska Public Schools. Monica was a hardworking and compassionate teacher utilizing a team approach to ensure the success of her students. She was a leader in our district promoting the best practices for all students and staff.

Monica has demonstrated an endless interest in civic issues and politics. She not only “talks the talk but walks the walk.” Monica backs up her concerns with action. She will work hard to see that women, children, elderly and all of you are treated with respect and fairness.

Please vote Tuesday, April 7, to keep Monica Kruse as your County Board supervisor.

Judy Anderson, Onalaska

