Judy Hall: Sad to see Friendship Gardens

This past weekend I again visited the Friendship Gardens in Riverside Park.
What a disappointment. The water features were not working, flower pots were empty, grass in the rose garden was about 12 inches high, hedges needed trimming and, no annual plantings or weeding. This garden has been an attraction for years and I cannot believe the neglect.
If it is due to COVID-19, I can understand. If not, sad to see it in this state.
Judy Hall, La Crosse
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!