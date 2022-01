Please get out and vote on February 15 for Gary Pedesky. District 7. County Board supervisor. Gary is a good man who really cares about the people he represents. He will always get back to you when you call or text with a question.

I worked with him personally on getting stop signs in our neighborhood when he was our City Councilman. If it was not for Gary we would still be having crashes in that intersection. You can count on Gary Pedesky.