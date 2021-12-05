Judy Kirkpatrick: Bike lane placement on Jackson Street raises questions

I surely do appreciate the repaving of Jackson Street, and am delighted to no longer be in danger of falling into the potholes.

But now someone needs to help me understand the reasoning behind the new pavement markings. It cannot possibly be safe to have a bike lane in between two lanes of traffic! With all the distracted drivers on our roads, it's only a matter of time before a cyclist is injured.

And it seems to me that those little "jogs" from left to right lanes are also accidents waiting to happen. I'd be interested in hearing from cyclists and how they feel about the bike lane placement. And to everyone using Jackson -- stay alert!

Judy Kirkpatrick

La Crosse

