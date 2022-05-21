 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Judy Kirkpatrick: Get rid of algebra before French

I am so glad to see many folks supporting the retention of foreign language programs -- specifically French -- in our area schools.

America prides itself on so many things -- and rightfully so -- but we are sadly insulated from the rest of the world, and self-centered as a people. That tends to make so many of us afraid to look beyond our borders.

My junior high years were spent learning Spanish. I then switched to French in high school and took it for four years. Blessed with wonderful teachers, I learned so much. Not only the language of other countries, but the history, cuisine. customs. I may not use either language everyday, but I still am glad it was part of my education.

And if the elimination of French from the curriculum is strictly a money-saving issue, then let's consider getting rid of algebra. It's been over 50 years since I graduated high school, and I have used algebra exactly zero times!

Judy Kirkpatrick

La Crosse

