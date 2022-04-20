Judy Kirkpatrick: Harry J. Olson Center offers many activities

It seems there is a misunderstanding about the status of the Harry J. Olson Center in La Crosse. It is NOT – repeat, NOT closed! There are negotiations going on with the City of La Crosse to decide the center’s future, but in the meantime, the facility is open and busy.

I recently visited the site and was delighted to learn of all the activities taking place – dances, cards, exercise classes, and so much more. And it couldn’t come at a better time. After two years of restrictions and isolation taking a toll on our mental, physical and emotional well-being, doctors are stressing the importance of activity and social interaction, especially for seniors. HJO is run by dedicated and passionate staff who want to provide folks 50 and older activities which will keep them active and enjoying life. It sits in a neighborhood site with convenient and safe parking.

I urge folks to learn more about the organization by stopping in during regular hours (9 am to 12:30 pm weekly, with dances on Wednesday and Saturday nights). Meet the staff, and see why the Harry J. Olson center is such a valuable resource for our community. And by the way, all ages are welcome at the dances, so stop in and enjoy!

Judy Kirkpatrick

La Crosse

