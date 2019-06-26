Judiciary fails to keep us safe
We ask our police officers to put their lives on the line day and night trying to protect us and make our community safe.
They do an exceptional job and then, time and again, are thwarted by members of our judiciary who give the proverbial slap on the wrist.
My frustration as a citizen is nothing compared to what it must be for these officers. Drunk driving, sexual assaults, drug dealing — to see the same faces and names parade through the courtroom again and again is, as Assistant Chief Rob Abraham said, “sickening.”
Come on, La Crosse judiciary, give the accused a fair trial, but make sure our community is safe until that trial takes place. How about some concern and compassion for the victims of these crimes?
Judy Kirkpatrick, La Crosse