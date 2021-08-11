Judy Kirkpatrick: Look to vacant properties to expand tax base

Regarding the proposed "event center" project being considered for Riverside Park, I am definitely opposed to this for the following:
- The privatization of parts of Riverside is a dangerous precedent. We have already sacrificed park for the La Crosse Center expansion which, if I recall correctly, was made to provide more space for conventions and private events;
- In an already congested park, regardless of any "off-street" parking the developers propose, it would be even more so;
- In the not-too-distant future, a major expansion will take place immediately to the north with the development of the former Mobil Oil site. This would be a location much better suited for event venues;
- As a member of the downtown Rotary and participant in the establishment and expansion of the Friendship Gardens, I am deeply concerned about the potential for, let's say, wedding guests or party-goers to damage the gardens. Yes, insurance would cover vandalism or damage, but some of the features of the gardens, provided by our sister cities around the world, were gifts from those cities and, as such, cannot be replaced.
There is no question that most of us want to see an expanded tax base in the city. But why not look to the many vacant properties in La Crosse -- many of which have remained empty for years -- and put efforts towards turning those into viable tax revenue rather than encroaching on public use land for private enterprise?
Judy Kirkpatrick
La Crosse