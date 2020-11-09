Judy Kirkpatrick: Sen. Johnson should try to build consensus

I would like to offer the following remarks to our Sen. Ron Johnson, concerning his statements that “half the country will not accept the outcome of the election should Joe Biden win.”

Senator Johnson: Why can’t you be part of the solution rather than the problem? Instead of commentary filled with innuendo and baseless allegations, to which you freely admit “I have no proof,” why can’t you allow the process to play out? Allow Americans to witness democracy in action, with all of our votes counted, not just the ones you and our Fabricator-in-Chief like.

Johnson, of all people, should realize the importance of trying to build consensus rather than division. Or has he forgotten his 2010 and 2016 runs for the Senate when he won with only 52% and 50.2% of the votes, respectively?

Apparently, 50% of Wisconsin citizens should not have accepted the outcome of those elections. Johnson can do better. And the people of Wisconsin deserve better.

Judy Kirkpatrick

La Crosse

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0