Judy Kirkpatrick: Thanks to city for cleaning street

A word of thanks and appreciation to the La Crosse City Streets Department.

A water main break, heavy snowfall and frigid temperatures left my street with more than 10 inches of solid ice and jagged ruts, which were not going away anytime soon.

Walking down our hill was an adventure, mail and newspaper boxes were inaccessible and it was a mess.

I called the Street Department to see what, if anything, could be done. That afternoon, a truck showed up, scraped away most of the ice and sanded the affected area. And that was while they were bracing for another snowstorm!.

Thanks so much for your rapid resolution of the problem. Winter is always a season of challenge for La Crosse city workers, and your work is very much appreciated. Stay safe out there.

Judy Kirkpatrick, La Crosse

