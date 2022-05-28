Judy Kirkpatrick: Where is that concern for the children who are born? :

The blatant hypocrisy of people continues to amaze and sadden me.

Hundreds of thousands march under the banner to "protect the unborn child." Politicians campaign on that platform, clergy preach on the subject. But where is that concern for the children who are born? What do we do to prevent them from being gunned down as they sit in their classrooms? Where is the outrage at their murders? How many parents have to pick out coffins for their babies before this country wakes up?

What in the world does it take for us as a country to stop wringing our hands and sending those useless thoughts and prayers to the victims' families, and take a stand? How many more children will be slaughtered before we demand of our leaders -- the people we elected -- that the madness ends?

Quit hiding behind an antiquated and misinterpreted 2nd Amendment and demand real and immediate gun control. A killing field should not be a classroom. Or a place of worship. Or a grocery store.

Don't let our outrage burn for a day or two and then fade away until the next time. What if the next time it is your child?

Judy Kirkpatrick

La Crosse

