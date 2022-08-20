Judy Peterson: Combination high school fits best at Logan

Some facts to consider when discussing the possible combination of Logan and Central students into one school using one of the current two high school buildings and grounds:

Logan is 12 years newer than Central. Logan was built in 1979, Central in 1967.

Logan has a larger campus area than Central. It sits on 32 acres (which includes its own football field) with room for expansion. Central sits on 18 acres and is land locked.

Using these statistics it seems to me the better choice would be to combine the two high schools at the Logan site.

Judy Peterson

Holmen