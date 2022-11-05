Judy Peterson: District should make good decisions on buildings it has

Little has been written about the potential use of the Hogan Elementary/La Crosse School District Administration, its building and land.

The building is currently occupied by the district. It is centrally located in La Crosse at 807 East Ave. South. It was an elementary school unless it closed in 1980. The school sits on two city blocks with one block vacant.

A more efficient use of this building would be to move Southside Middle School students into Hogan (or build a new school in the vacant block). Move the school district offices to Central High School — or Logan High.

Close one of the Southside Middle Schools with plans to replace the other school as funds become available.

Update Logan Middle School, expand it or build a new school as needed. It sits on two city blocks.

Leave Logan and Central High schools as they are — separate.

The age of the buildings shouldn’t matter (many historical buildings are 100 years old). What matters is how the buildings are maintained.

Let’s make good and wise decisions on the use of the land and buildings we currently have available to us.

Judy Peterson

Holmen