I read the Tribune article Monday regarding the 2019 La Crosse Interstate Fair.
I offer some additional reasons to take in fair activities. The fair is a wonderful opportunity to see the future of agriculture as young people display many facets of farming today.
It’s a great opportunity to see what a blue ribbon loaf of bread is supposed to look like. Clothing construction (sewing) is much more than Project Runway and it will be on display during the fair.
Check the schedule for seeing the original “horse power” on the farm. Eat some cotton candy and enjoy a long-standing family summer activity.
Judy Rommel, La Crosse