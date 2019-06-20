The Constitution grants self-evident truths and unalienable rights.
Self-evident Truths: That we are all equal, we all have unalienable rights which include life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.
Unalienable rights: Those rights that are natural and essential to each human being, not granted by rulers in government but endowed by our Creator.
But “We the People” no longer understand equality. It is endangered by those who denounce the natural “inherited” unalienable rights.
They have separated equality from our unalienable rights by substituting them with an imposter.
These people have lowered the value of our understanding of equality. They have legitimized a redistribution of wealth; they dictate political correctness to us demanding which words, thoughts and feelings are acceptable or forbidden in their eyes. They selectively use science to push specific agendas such as global warming, now renamed climate change. They deny science regarding when life is formed and the indisputable facts of male vs. female.
Americans and the world are falling for these falsehoods due to their lack of knowledge of the facts of the Constitution.
Could it be due to reluctance for fear of criticism that we have allowed government and other groups to force these falsehoods upon us?
I see demonization of Christianity while the “religion” of atheism and other religions are protected in our schools, government and in the media.
Common sense and truths are being denied because they don’t fit the world’s agenda. Wake up, America, before it’s too late.
Judy Ruppert, Onalaska