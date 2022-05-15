Judy Shoults: It takes a village

Twenty years ago I was diagnosed with major depression and anxiety. It has been a long journey returning to good mental health and there are still days that I struggle. What I learned in my journey is that it took a village of friends, family and a wonderful medical team that supported and cared for me as I recovered. I know I wouldn't 't have been able to do it on my own.
May is Mental Health Awareness Month. If you are struggling, please reach out for the support you need and if you know of someone who is struggling, please be that much needed support. We are all part of each other's village.
Judy Shoults
Onalaska