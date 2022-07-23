Julia Charron: Focus on people's rights

The focus on gun control in our country has been a vicious debate over second amendment rights. However, it’s not just about the gun in people’s hands; it’s about the hands themselves. After reading Michael Paul Williams’ (2022) opinions article, I began reflecting on his statement that “there’s plenty of blame to go around” when it comes to gun violence.

Gun violence is a far-reaching blanket term that is most associated with mass shootings. It’s more than mass shootings; it’s the day to day gun violence that occurs. It’s suicides and homicides carried out by people with guns. Although my position on the matter is that there should be an increase in gun control, it feels as if arguing this point is like yelling at a brick wall most days. My proposal is that if the government is not willing to remove guns or enforce stricter gun laws, they must be willing to address the factors that increase the risks of gun violence. They must be willing to address the racial inequalities that exist, address poverty, address the need for mental health services, and address the need for universal health care.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in the United States, youth living in impoverished cities/counties are 6.3 times more likely to die due to gun violence, with black youth having the highest rate of deaths due to gun violence. If the conversation is about rights, it shouldn’t be about the people’s right to own a gun. It should be about a person’s right to make a livable wage, to feed their family, to have equal opportunities, to receive necessary medical care and medicine, and to have access to mental health resources.

Julia Charron

Winona