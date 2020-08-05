Julia Mann: City treasurer supports county treasurer

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I would like to take this opportunity to endorse Debbie Carney as the candidate of choice for the position of Monroe County treasurer.

I am the city of Tomah treasurer and have worked with Debbie for the past 23 years. Debbie stepped into the position as county treasurer after Annette Erickson retired.

Debbie has held every position in the county treasurer's office in her 34 years there. I trust Debbie's experience and know that she is very proficient at what she does. She will continue to serve us at the highest level of competency and accuracy.

Please give her your support on Aug. 11.

Julia Mann, Tomah

