Julie Malmberg: Washburn decision showed cowardice

I moved to the Washburn neighborhood in 2015 from Minneapolis to help my 85-year-old mom, leaving my position as a community-based psychotherapist behind.

Mayo Clinic sold her home; they razed apartments to use for parking spaces; and Kwik Trip will soon raze a motel that houses people.

The main problems in little La Crosse are ignorance, as exemplified by those few who talk loudest, and apathy, cowardice and groupthink by those who allow a few bullies to speak for them.

Pitiful comments from council people "who live in the Washburn community" represent only a few individuals ("30 people came to me with complaints"?) who are not representative of the whole -- I hope.

A prosperous community works together, for the greater good, and reflects our "better angels." On this matter, the soundbites of just a handful of voices who somehow hold power saddens me.

"They" are rejecting the good works and deeds of a charity? That tells me a lot about their character and morals: judge first, obtain knowledge later.

"We" stand with Roberto Partarrieu of Catholic Charities, who is attempting to create an inclusive, supportive environment for fellow residents who are struggling, which apparently bothers 30 people among us.